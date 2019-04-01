Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Earns assist
Carlo had a helper and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
In 70 games this season, Carlo has posted two goals and seven helpers, as well as 133 hits, 86 blocks and 112 shots on goal. He owns a plus-18 rating as well, but without much point production, fantasy relevance will continue to elude the 22-year-old.
