Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ends in positives
Carlo ended Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins with an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating.
Carlo was one of only three Bruins' skaters to end the contest with a positive rating after the team blew an early 3-0 lead in the loss. In more positive news for Carlo, his assist brings him to 15 points on the season -- only one behind his career-high.
