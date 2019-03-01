Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Exits early with apparent injury
Carlo exited Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning late in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Carlo "looked okay" in the locker room following Thursday's win, but he'll still be reevaluated Friday. Another update on the 22-year-old blueliner's condition will likely be released prior to Saturday's game against the Devils.
