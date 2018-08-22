Carlo (ankle) will be fully recovered once main camp begins September 10, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Carlo, 21, suffered a broken ankle at the end of last season and the injury prevented him from appearing in the playoffs. Carlo isn't what you'd call a fantasy stud -- he tallied just 22 points in 158 career games -- but nonetheless, he remains an integral part of the Bruins' defensive core. Entering his third NHL season, a full training camp will benefit Carlo's development greatly.