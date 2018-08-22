Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Expected back for start of training camp
Carlo (ankle) will be fully recovered once main camp begins September 10, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Carlo, 21, suffered a broken ankle at the end of last season and the injury prevented him from appearing in the playoffs. Carlo isn't what you'd call a fantasy stud -- he tallied just 22 points in 158 career games -- but nonetheless, he remains an integral part of the Bruins' defensive core. Entering his third NHL season, a full training camp will benefit Carlo's development greatly.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Will be ready for training camp•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ankle surgery goes well•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out 3-4 months with ankle fracture•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined after suffering injury Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Suffering from broken fibula•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't travel with team•
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...