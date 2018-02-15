Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Experiencing point drought
Carlo has not recorded a point in the 15 games since Jan. 13, but he does show a plus-8 rating while averaging 20:47 of ice time over that span.
While the first stat speaks to Carlo's offensive ineffectiveness, the next two stats speak to how important he is to the Bruins from a defensive standpoint. The second-year player isn't even an elite hitter or shot blocker, so there's really not much he can do for you from a fantasy perspective, but his contributions to this Boston defensive corps have been invaluable to the real life game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...