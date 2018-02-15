Carlo has not recorded a point in the 15 games since Jan. 13, but he does show a plus-8 rating while averaging 20:47 of ice time over that span.

While the first stat speaks to Carlo's offensive ineffectiveness, the next two stats speak to how important he is to the Bruins from a defensive standpoint. The second-year player isn't even an elite hitter or shot blocker, so there's really not much he can do for you from a fantasy perspective, but his contributions to this Boston defensive corps have been invaluable to the real life game.