Prior to the NHL's All-Star break, Carlo logged five helpers and 26 PIM in 47 games.

In his second NHL season, Carlo is entrenched in the Bruins' blue line rotation, but he hasn't been much of a factor on offense this season. That said, Carlo's plus-13 rating is reflective of his continued development as a defensive defenseman, something that makes him a steady cog in the team's balanced back-line corps.