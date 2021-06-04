Carlo (undisclosed) was forced out of Thursday night's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders at the 6:11 mark of the third period, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Though the Bruins didn't specify Carlo's issue, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com notes that a hit into the end boards that the shut-down blueliner took from Cal Clutterbuck "left him looking dazed afterward." Following the contest, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Carlo has not been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 and will reevaluated Friday.