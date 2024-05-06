Carlo (personal) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Florida on Monday.

Head coach Jim Montgomery is "very hopeful" that Carlo will be able to join the team ahead of Monday's second-round opener. The 27-year-old blueliner was with his wife, Mayson, to welcome their baby boy, Crew, into the world Monday morning. Carlo has one goal, one assist, 11 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 16 hits in seven outings this postseason. If Carlo is unavailable to play in Monday's contest, Derek Forbort could be in the lineup for the first time since March 2 after recovering from an undisclosed injury.