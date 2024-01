Carlo (upper body) could return to the lineup Thursday, Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack reports.

Carlo has missed the last four games, but could be an option if he manages to skate in the pregame warmup. Carlo has two goals, eight assists. 51 hits and 71 blocked shots in 39 games. Look for Mason Lohrei to come out of the lineup, if Carlo is healthy enough to play.