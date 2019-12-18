Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Gets lucky bounce
Carlo scored his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
In another example of good things happening when you throw the puck on net, Carlo's shot from the half-boards took a deflection off of King's defenseman Matt Roy and snuck into the back of the goal. It was the first goal in 23 games and the first point in eight for Carlo, who is still on pace to set a career-high in points this season. He has 11 points in 35 games, only five behind the career-high he set as a rookie in 2016-17.
