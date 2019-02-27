Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Gets shorthanded assist
Carlo was credited with an assist on Brad Marchand's dazzling shorthanded goal that capped off a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Carlo has now matched last season's point total of six in 22 fewer games. While the offense leaves a lot to be desired, the 22-year-old defender is already on his third full season in the NHL and continues to skate an average of 20 minutes per game on the second pairing.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Breaks pointless drought•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Rarely contributing to scoresheet•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Scores first since rookie season•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Officially activated from IR•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Set to return Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Probable to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...