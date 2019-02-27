Carlo was credited with an assist on Brad Marchand's dazzling shorthanded goal that capped off a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Carlo has now matched last season's point total of six in 22 fewer games. While the offense leaves a lot to be desired, the 22-year-old defender is already on his third full season in the NHL and continues to skate an average of 20 minutes per game on the second pairing.

