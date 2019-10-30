Carlo continued his three-game point streak with a goal in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

After scoring only two goals all last season, Carlo has scored two over the last three games. This one came off an off-balance shot from the blue line that just looped over the goalie. With five points total through 12 games, the 22-year-old is already halfway towards last season's total of 10 through 72 games. He's never been known as a point producer in the NHL, but he is on his way to topping the career-high of 16 points he set in his rookie season.