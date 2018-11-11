Carlo (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Golden Knights, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Bruins called up Jeremy Lauzon from AHL Providence knowing they would likely be without Carlo for the upcoming contest. A strong shutdown defenseman who stands at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, Carlo's absence hurts the B's a bit, but we doubt his omission from the lineup will affect more than a handful of fantasy owner since he's only produced two points -- a pair of assists -- through 16 games this season.