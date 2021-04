The upper-body injury Carlo is currently dealing with is not related to the concussion that caused the blueliner to miss 10 games last month, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

While it's a relief that Carlo didn't suffer a concussion setback, he's still viewed as week-to-week by the Bruins and isn't expected to return to action "anytime soon," per Haggerty. Carlo last suited up April 1 against the Penguins.