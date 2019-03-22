Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Leads defense again in win
Carlo led all Bruins with 22:19 in ice time during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
In only his third professional season Carlo has shown himself to be one of the steadiest defensemen on the Boston blueline. Although his offensive numbers are low, he leads all Bruins defenders in games played (65) and plus-minus (plus-17). Carlo ended Thursday's contest a plus-3 and tacked on a hit.
