Carlo provided an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Carlo snapped a six-game point drought when he set up Trent Frederic on a go-ahead goal in the third period. There's not a lot of offense in Carlo's playing style -- he's been limited to seven points through 34 contests, putting him right in line with his usual level of production. He's added 46 shots on net, 68 hits, 55 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 34 appearances.