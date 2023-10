Carlo recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlo has a helper in two of the first three contests this season. He set up a David Pastrnak tally in the second period of Thursday's win. Carlo has added six blocked shots and three shots on net while holding down a second-pairing role. His mostly defensive usage doesn't lend him much fantasy relevance, but Carlo can be a strong contributor for hits and blocks.