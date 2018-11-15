Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Moves to IR
Carlo (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.
The Bruins' blueliner has just two assists on the season, both of which were tallied back on Oct. 13. Even when healthy, Carlo offers little upside to fantasy owners however it appears as though he'll now miss some time with an upper-body injury.
