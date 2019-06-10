Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Nets second postseason goal
Carlo potted a goal -- which stood as the game-winner -- in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
It was only the second playoff goal for the defenseman, who has added two helpers, 31 hits, 31 shots and 30 blocked shots in 23 games. Carlo's first goal came in Game 4 of the Cup finals in a loss.
