Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Nursing upper-body issue
Carlo (upper body) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Carlo has marked the scoresheet in just one of 16 games this year when he dished out two assists against the Red Wings in October. If he can't go Sunday, expect Jeremy Lauzon to enter the fold.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Shuts down Stars•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Swats two pucks off the goal line•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Rare two-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Expected back for start of training camp•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Will be ready for training camp•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ankle surgery goes well•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...