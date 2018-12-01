Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Officially activated from IR
Carlo (shoulder) has been activated from injured reserve ahead for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, per the Bruins' official site.
This is a mere formality after Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston announced earlier in the morning that Carlo would return after missing nine games with his shoulder injury.
