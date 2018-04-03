Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out 3-4 months with ankle fracture
Carlo has a fractured left ankle that will keep him out for 3-4 months.
This is terrible news for the playoff-bound Bruins, as Carlo is a big-bodied shutdown blueliner. He only put up six assists as his only points through 76 regular-season games, but the American's physicality and shot-blocking prowess will be sorely missed during the postseason. Matt Grzelyck, Nick Holden and Adam McQuaid could all see a spike in playing time with four games remaining in the regular season.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined after suffering injury Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Suffering from broken fibula•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't travel with team•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Stretchered off Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Experiencing point drought•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Five helpers in 47 games to date•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...