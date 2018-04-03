Carlo has a fractured left ankle that will keep him out for 3-4 months.

This is terrible news for the playoff-bound Bruins, as Carlo is a big-bodied shutdown blueliner. He only put up six assists as his only points through 76 regular-season games, but the American's physicality and shot-blocking prowess will be sorely missed during the postseason. Matt Grzelyck, Nick Holden and Adam McQuaid could all see a spike in playing time with four games remaining in the regular season.