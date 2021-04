Carlo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Carlo, who exited Thursday's loss to the Penguins in the first period, won't play Saturday afternoon against Pittsburgh and his status for Monday's game against the Flyers is cloudy at this stage. It's unclear whether his current issue is related to the upper-body injury that caused the shut-down blueliner to recently miss 10 straight games.