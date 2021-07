Carlo signed a six-year contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Carlo's salary cap hit on the deal is $4.1 million. Selected at No. 37 overall back in 2015, the 24-year-old has been a fixture in the lineup since he broke into the NHL in 2016-17, recording 55 points in 324 games with the Bruins. That said, the 6-foot-5, 227-pounder is a far better defensive asset than an offensive one, so his signing won't make much of a fantasy splash.