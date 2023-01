Carlo (lower body) will be in the lineup when the Bruins host the Sharks on Sunday, per Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Carlo will return to the Bruins' blueline Sunday after leaving Thursday's contest against the Rangers with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old defenseman has a goal and seven assists in 41 games this year. He'll play alongside Hampus Lindholm on Boston's second pairing.