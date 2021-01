Carlo is averaging 18:23 of ice time through two games while being held without a point.

Entering this season, Carlo averaged 20:22 of ice time per game in four years. On the flip side, Charlie McAvoy is seeing over three more minutes on ice compared to last season, increasing from 23:10 to 23:64 per game. With a career high of 19 points, Carlo wasn't expected to produce much on the offensive end, but a cut in playing time will likely sink those numbers further.