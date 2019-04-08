Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Playoffs on tap
Carlo suited up in Monday's practice after resting the final game of the regular season.
Carlo -- who was held out of the regular-season finale -- was back at it Monday alongside Torey Krug on the Leafs' second pairing. His readiness for the postseason likely won't have a big impact from a fantasy perspective, however, as the 22-year-old produced just 10 points in 72 games this campaign.
