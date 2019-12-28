Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Pots empty-net goal
Carlo iced the game in a 3-0 shutout of the Sabres on Friday.
Points keep adding up for Carlo, who is already only four behind the career-high of 16 he set in 2016-17 -- his rookie season. With Torey Krug (upper body) out for at least the next couple of games and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) still considered day-to-day, Carlo will see an increased role in the short-term. However, with power-play duties on the second unit being given to John Moore and Steven Kampfer, don't expect much of a jump in offense for Carlo
