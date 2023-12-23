Carlo scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

He spoiled Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid with a little over five minutes left in the third period, as Carlo's shot from the blue line drifted through traffic and seemed to handcuff the Jets' netminder. The stay-at-home defender added three blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal to his ledger, and his most significant contributions this season have come in his own zone -- Carlo has seven points in 31 games, but with 61 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating.