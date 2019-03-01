Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Practices Friday
Carlo (undisclosed) was at practice Friday.
Carlo was forced out of Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning late in the third period due to an unspecified issue, but he appears fine as Saturday's game against New Jersey approaches. With just one goal and six points in 55 games to date, Carlo's fantasy impact has been modest, but the 22-year-old's plus-12 rating is indicative of his strong shut-down work on the Boston blue line.
