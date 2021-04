Carlo (oblique) practiced fully Friday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

After missing time in March with a concussion, Carlo returned to action for just two games before suffering what he relayed Friday was an oblique injury. Now further past his concussion and bouncing back from his latest issue, the shut-down blueliner said he's feeling "very good" at this stage. As a result, he's targeting a return to action either Monday or Tuesday against New Jersey.