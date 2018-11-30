Carlo (shoulder) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.

Carlo has missed Boston's last nine games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears as though he's finally back to 100 percent, and should be ready to return to a middle-pairing role against Detroit. The 22-year-old blueliner is a solid shut-down defenseman, but his lack of offensive upside prevents him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.