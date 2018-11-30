Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Probable to play
Carlo (shoulder) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.
Carlo has missed Boston's last nine games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears as though he's finally back to 100 percent, and should be ready to return to a middle-pairing role against Detroit. The 22-year-old blueliner is a solid shut-down defenseman, but his lack of offensive upside prevents him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...