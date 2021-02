Carlo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington. He also had two shots and one block.

Carlo was a key figure in Boston's rally from a 3-0 deficit. He assisted on David Pastrnak's second-period goal that got the Bruins on the board, then he gave his squad its first lead on a one-timer from the right circle with 2:37 left in regulation. The 24-year-old has provided two goals and three points with a plus-5 rating in nine games this season.