Carlo scored a goal on three shots, went plus-3, logged five hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Carlo restored the Bruins' lead with his tally at 12:33 of the second period. The 26-year-old has picked up three points in 15 games since the start of January -- he's not known to contribute much offense. He has two tallies, nine points, 60 shots on net, a plus-20 rating, 88 hits and 76 blocked shots through 47 outings overall.