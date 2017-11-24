Carlo received 17:26 of ice time with just a single blocked shot during Friday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

It was more of the same from Carlo on Friday. He's collected just four helpers and 21 shots through 21 games for the campaign, which positions him well off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. After all, the 21-year-old defenseman isn't tilting the scales in the peripheral categories, either.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop