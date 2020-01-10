Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Racks up hits
Carlo threw five hits and collected two blocks in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Carlo's 82 total hits through 45 games put him at 28th in the league in hits by defensemen. He is on pace to pass his career-high of 134 hits set last season, as well as set a new career-high in points. So far this season Carlo has four goals and 13 points, only three behind the amount he set in his rookie season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.