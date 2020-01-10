Carlo threw five hits and collected two blocks in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Carlo's 82 total hits through 45 games put him at 28th in the league in hits by defensemen. He is on pace to pass his career-high of 134 hits set last season, as well as set a new career-high in points. So far this season Carlo has four goals and 13 points, only three behind the amount he set in his rookie season.