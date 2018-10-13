Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Rare two-point effort Saturday
Carlo dished out two assists in Saturday's 8-2 rout of the Red Wings.
Carlo's not much of an offensive contributor, but even he got in on the scoring in this lopsided affair. While he displayed some promise with six goals and 10 assists in 82 games as a rookie, Carlo has failed to find the scoring touch in 81 subsequent appearances, producing eight assists while failing to light the lamp.
