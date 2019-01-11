Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Rarely contributing to scoresheet
Carlo went pointless with a minus-1 rating and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
After putting up respectable offensive numbers in his rookie season -- 16 points in 82 games -- Carlo has not been able to tap into that offensive ability in his two seasons since. This year he has only three points in 35 games.
