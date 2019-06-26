The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Carlo, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

The same applies to fellow impending restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Danton Heinen, with retaining the trio an offseason priority for the Bruins. Carlo -- who logged two goals and 10 points in 72 games this past season -- isn't much of a fantasy factor, but the 6-foot-5, 212-pounder has developed into a reliable shut-down defender for the Bruins. He's obviously someone the team would like to keep around, with the clock ticking on the NHL career of 42-year-old Zdeno Chara.