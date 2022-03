Carlo scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Carlo had a shot tipped in by Nick Foligno in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second. With four points in his last six outings, Carlo's stepped up his game on offense. The 25-year-old blueliner remains more of a defensive presence with 10 points, 94 shots on net, 92 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 52 contests overall.