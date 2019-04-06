Carlo will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning

Carlo will take a breather with the playoffs on tap, finishing out his regular season with 10 points -- two goals and eight assists -- and a plus-22 rating over 72 contests. Although he's not an offensive juggernaut, his sound play defensively gave him some value in leagues that include rating as a stat. However, the majority of postseason contests don't take that into account, leaving Carlo largely off the fantasy radar.