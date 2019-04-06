Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Resting up Saturday
Carlo will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning
Carlo will take a breather with the playoffs on tap, finishing out his regular season with 10 points -- two goals and eight assists -- and a plus-22 rating over 72 contests. Although he's not an offensive juggernaut, his sound play defensively gave him some value in leagues that include rating as a stat. However, the majority of postseason contests don't take that into account, leaving Carlo largely off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...