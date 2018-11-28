Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Return looming
Carlo, who has been out with a shoulder/collarbone injury since Nov. 10, relayed Wednesday that he expects to return to action within the Bruins' next two games, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
With that in mind, Carlo could return to action as soon as Thursday against the Islanders or if not then, Saturday against the Red Wings. Carlo skated with Steven Kampfer at practice Wednesday, with his looming availability arriving at a perfect time, considering that fellow blueliner Kevan Miller will be out for at least five weeks due to a larynx injury.
