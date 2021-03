Carlo (upper body) will be activated from IR in advance of Tuesday night's game against New Jersey, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Also rejoining the Bruins' lineup Tuesday will be leading scorer Brad Marchand, who had been in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The duo's return will provide the team with a nice boost on both ends of the ice, with Carlo's shut-down play a key component of Boston's back line unit.