Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ruled out Tuesday
Carlo (upper body) will miss Tuesday's road clash with the Flyers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Carlo still isn't right after taking an elbow to the head Thursday against Florida. He'll sit Tuesday, but the defenseman could be back Friday against Buffalo, aided by a few extra days off. John Moore figures to dress in Carlo's place.
