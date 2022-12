Carlo scored a goal and an assist on one shot, fueling the Bruins to a 7-3 win over Florida on Monday.

Carlo potted his first of the season with a shot from the slot off a feed from Brad Marchand. He would also add an assist on Charlie Coyle's goal later in the first period. His first multi-point game of the season, Carlo is up to one goal and six points in 27 games. He will continue to play in a top-four defensive role for Boston.