Carlo scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Two of Carlo's three goals this season have come in February, and he's also added an assist through seven games this month. The defenseman tied the game at 5-5 late in the third period. He's up to 11 points, 67 shots on net, 95 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 53 outings. With the Bruins' trade for Dmitry Orlov on Thursday, Carlo could ultimately be bumped down to the third pairing, though he's not productive enough to be a factor in most fantasy formats.