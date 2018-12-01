Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Set to return Saturday
Carlo (shoulder) will play Saturday against the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Carlo technically remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, but all signs point to the stay-at-home defenseman being in action against the Red Wings. We'll follow up again when he's officially activated.
