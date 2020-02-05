Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sets new career high
Carlo picked up an assist in a 4-0 shutout of the Canucks on Tuesday.
With 17 points now on the season, Carlo has set a new career-high for points, surpassing the 16 points he put up in his rookie season. Carlo struggled to contribute offensively during the past, but has found his groove this year while paired with Torey Krug.
