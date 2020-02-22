Carlo recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Carlo's shot attempt early in the second period was tipped in for a goal by Brad Marchand. The defenseman snapped a six-game point drought with his helper. He's at a career-high 18 points in 61 games this year. Carlo has added 120 hits, 100 shots and 71 blocks.