Carlo produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Carlo's helper came on the eventual game-winning goal by Torey Krug at 2:27 of the second period. The 22-year-old blueliner has never topped 16 points in a season, with 33 points in 233 career games over three-plus seasons. He's not likely to attract fantasy attention outside of deep formats.