Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sets up GWG
Carlo produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Carlo's helper came on the eventual game-winning goal by Torey Krug at 2:27 of the second period. The 22-year-old blueliner has never topped 16 points in a season, with 33 points in 233 career games over three-plus seasons. He's not likely to attract fantasy attention outside of deep formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.